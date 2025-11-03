Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3

Published on November 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-1-0-1 for the third week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers hosted the Reading Royals for two games on Friday and Saturday. Worcester lost 2-1 in a shootout on Friday and lost 5-1 on Saturday evening.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 31st vs. Reading Royals | 2-1 SOL

Worcester lost it, though, 2-1 to Reading in a shootout. Max Dorrington had the Railers goal while Kyle Haskins scored for the visitors. Carson Golder converted Reading's first shootout try and it turned out to be the winner as Jesse Nurmi, Matt DeMelis and Ryan Miotto all missed for Worcester.

Saturday, November 1st vs. Reading Royals | 5-1 L

Worcester's lone goal was scored by Drew Callin to make it 3-1 in the third period. Reading got two goals from Carson Golder. Massimo Rizzo, Brandon Saigeon, and Sawyer Boulton each had one apiece.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 7th at Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 8th vs. Maine Mariners | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 9th vs. Maine Mariners | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Drew Callin's goal was his first for Worcester in 1,411 calendar days, the last being scored on Dec. 8, 2021.

Jesse Pulkkinen & Jesse Nurmi are the first two players named Jesse in Railers history and merely the second and third in Worcester pro history.

Henrik Tikkanen has a 2.22 goals-against average and .917 save percentage across his three games played.

Max Dorrington scored his first goal as a Railer on Friday night.

Drew Callin, Anthony Repaci, and Ross Mitton each lead the Railers in points with three.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 1-4-0-1 on the season.

The 117 PIM overall in Saturday's game were the third most in team history, the most ever at the DCU Center.

Saturday's game was 2:51, the second longest in team history for a regulation game and tied for the longest at the DCU Center.

The Railers are averaging 22.33 penalty minutes per game.

Worcester is 1-0-0-1 in one-goal games.

