Thunder Re-Sign Forward Greg Smith
Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Greg Smith to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Smith, 27, recorded 17 points (7g, 10a) in 51 games last season with Adirondack after joining the team in December.
Prior to joining the Thunder, the Ajax, Ontario native played 17 games last season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and had one goal and nine assists for ten points. Last season, Smith played six games with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs after finishing his fourth year at (USports) Lakehead University.
In 91 total games with Lakehead University, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward had 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
