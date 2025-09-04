Thunder Sign Defenseman Conner Hutchison
Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Conner Hutchison to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.
Hutchison, 25, joins the Thunder after playing in 11 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 season and recorded three assists. The Hicksville, New York native finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Miami University where he had nine points in 33 games. In a total of 112 collegiate games between University of Vermont, Sacred Heart University and Miami University, Hutchison had nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points.
Prior to that, the left-shooting defenseman played 35 games in the United States Hockey League for Chicago and Tri-City and 80 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with Penticton.
