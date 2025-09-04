Americans Add Key Piece to the Blueline

Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and Head Coach/GM Steve Martinson are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Andre Anania.

Andre Anania joins the Americans after his rookie season last year where he appeared in 51 games for the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound right-shot defenseman had 11 points (4 goals and 7 assists) in his first year in the ECHL.

"Andre (Anania) is everything you want in a defenseman. He's smart and physical, with good offensive instincts," noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. His plus/minus in junior hockey was virtually double that of the next closest player. If you go through the middle of the ice on Andre, you'll probably find yourself looking up at the lights. He will also be attending Belleville Senators camp later this month"

Before turning pro in 2024-2025, he spent three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves, where he had seasons of 41, 33, and 13 points. His final year with the Wolves he had 10 goals and 31 helpers in 60 games.

Andre Anania joins Carter Savoie, Jackson Decker, Harrison Blaisdell, Hudson Wilson, Quinn Warmuth, Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts, Colton Hargrove, Spencer Asuchak, Thomas Caron, Brad Morrison, Matt Register, Kevin Spinozzi, Anthony Costantini, and Marco Costantini as announced players on the Americans 2025-2026 roster. The team will have another player announcement coming this afternoon.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Wichita on Saturday, October 18th. Home Opening Weekend is October 24th and 25th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Allen Americans will play two preseason games in October. Thursday, October 9th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, and Saturday October 11th in Tulsa.







ECHL Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.