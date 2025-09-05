Americans Add Depth Up Front

Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and Head Coach/GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Orca Wiesblatt for the 2025-2026 season.

"Orca Wiesblatt was a top scorer on his WHL junior team and can play any position in the lineup," said Steve Martinson. "He's a top penalty killer and another punishing body checker. He never has to be reminded to go through people after they pass the puck."

Wiesblatt played for Head Coach Steve Martinson last season in Athens (FPHL) and produced 42 points in just 37 games (17 goals and 25 assists).

The resident of Calgary, Alberta, turned 25-years old in June. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound forward adds skill and speed to the already talented group of forwards.

Prior to turning pro in 23-24, he played parts of two seasons of major junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. In 19-20 he had 57 points in 64 games (20 goals and 37 assists).

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Wichita on Saturday, October 18th. Home Opening Weekend is October 24th and 25th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Allen Americans will play two preseason games in October. Thursday, October 9th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, and Saturday October 11th in Tulsa.







