Dylan Carabia Returns to Atlanta for 4th Season with the Gladiators

Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed defenseman Dylan Carabia for the 2025-26 season.

Carabia, 29, returns to Atlanta for his fourth season with the team, having suited up for over 180 games with the team since his Gladiators debut in 2022. The 6'3", 190-pound defenseman recorded 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points in 58 games last season with the Gladiators.

The native of Sebastian, FL, began his professional career with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2021. Carabia finished his first season of pro hockey with 8 goals and 31 assists for 39 points in 55 games and was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie Team.

Carabia played three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey at Salve Regina University from 2017-2021. In 71 career games the defenseman recorded 3 goals and 13 assists for 16 points with the Seahawks.

"Dylan is a big body that plays the game hard. He takes pride in doing little things like blocking shots, finishing checks and being tough to play against," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "Dylan is a natural leader as well, and we are looking forward to having him back for another season."

Dylan Carabia joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

