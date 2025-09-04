Solar Bears Re-Sign Rookie Rearguard Nick Anderson for 2025-26 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie defenseman Nick Anderson to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Anderson, 26, spent the 2024-25 season at University of Massachusetts-Lowell, where he scored 14 points (2g-12a) in 35 games. The Orono, Minnesota native also played four seasons of college hockey at Colgate University (2020-24), scoring 77 points (8g-69a) in 132 games and was part of the 2022-23 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championship team. 

Prior to his collegiate career, Anderson played three seasons of junior hockey, one in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Sioux Falls Stampede and two in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Amarillo Bulls and Minnesota Wilderness. Anderson was named to the NAHL All-South Division Rookie Team following the 2017-18 season.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies







