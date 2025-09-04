Bison Announce Open House Details

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced the team's Open House event to be held on Wednesday, September 17, at Grossinger Motors Arena from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., officially kicking off the 2025-26 season.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. in conjunction with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bloomington. The evening will also showcase upgrades throughout the arena, restaurant, and the new LED ribbon board.

Fans attending the event will have early access to Opening Night tickets, hear from Head Coach Phillip Barski at 6 p.m., and get access to brand new merchandise and jerseys for the 2025-26 season. In addition, locker room equipment will be exclusively available, and fans can shop the fire sale on last season's merchandise. Fans will be able to tour hospitality areas available for the upcoming season.

Light food options will be provided with drinks available for purchase. In-person sale for single-game Home Opener tickets will begin directly after the ribbon cutting. Parking is available in the Major Butler Lot on Front Street and the parking garage. Fans can enter the arena at the North and South doors.

RSVPs can be submitted through the following link: https://bit.ly/BisonOpenHouse25

