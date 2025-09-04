Komets Hire New Equipment Manager and Trainer; 74th Training Camp Starts October 6

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that Leni DiCostanzo has been named head equipment manager and Dan Rosselli will serve as the team's certified athletic trainer for the 2025-26 season.

DiCostanzo, 40, spent 16 seasons in the New York Islanders organization before coming to Fort Wayne. The Port Jefferson Station, New York, native was the head equipment manager for the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, from 2009-2010 through the 2017-2018 season, before being promoted to the NHL as the Islanders' assistant equipment manager in 2018. DiCostanzo was elevated to head equipment manager with the Islanders in 2023.

"Hiring someone with NHL experience is a huge step for us," said general manager David Franke. "We are very fortunate to have Leni as part of the Komet organization."

DiCostanzo replaces ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year, Skylar Garver, who the Colorado Eagles of the AHL hired this summer.

"I am thrilled and excited to be in Fort Wayne. The Komets boast an unbelievable history and a wonderful reputation as a first-class organization. I am looking forward to working with everyone," said DiCostanzo.

Rosselli worked as a trainer for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from 2017 to 2022, and most recently served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine at Purdue-Fort Wayne. The Darrington, Washington, native graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2002 to 2011, achieving the rank of Sergeant.

"Dan is no stranger to professional and college sports here in Fort Wayne, so he is very familiar with our partners Lutheran Health Network, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, and Optimum Performance Sports," said Franke. "We want to thank former Komet trainer Matt Willett and Zac Thiele from OPS for their help in recruiting Dan to the Komets."

Rosselli will replace Austin Kessler, who served as athletic trainer for two seasons.

"Joining the Komets is an incredible honor. I look forward to working with this talented staff and roster, ensuring our players are healthy and ready to compete at their highest level," said Rosselli.

"It is very unusual to have to replace the trainer and head equipment man in the same off-season, so we are extremely fortunate to find guys with such experience. I am sure both Leni and Dan will be a big part of our success this season," said Franke.

The Komets training camp will start Monday, October 6, with all practices being held at the PSM Ice House.

