Charlie Dodero Returns to Steelheads for First Time Since 2018-19 Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed veteran defenseman Charlie Dodero to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dodero, 32, enters his 13th professional season, his sixth with Idaho, after spending the last six seasons playing overseas. The 6-foot-2, 220lb right-handed shooting defenseman last suited up for the Steelheads during the 2018-19 campaign where he tallied 16 points (6G, 10A) in 29 regular season games while recording two assists in eight Kelly Cup Playoff games. In parts of five seasons with Idaho (2013-15, 2014-15, 2016-19) he notched 81 points (21G, 60A) in 212 career games with 362 penalty minutes while skating in 35 Kelly Cup Playoff contests registering 12 points (1G, 11A). Dodero has played parts of six seasons in the ECHL while also skating for Greenville accumulating 90 points (23G, 67A) in 256 career ECHL games with 456 penalty minutes.

The Bloomingdale, IL native spent last season in the Elite Hockey League (EIHL) finishing second on the club with 63 penalty minutes while producing 27 points (7G, 20A) in 36 games. Other notable accomplishments across his last six seasons overseas include a Slovenian Championship during the 2023-24 season with HK Olimpija Ljubljana, a league championship in France with Rouen in Ligue Magnus, and leading all skaters during the 2019-20 campaign with 84 penalty minutes with Graz EC in Austria.

He made his American Hockey League (AHL) debut with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2014-15 season appearing in 36 games collecting five points (1G, 4A) with 72 penalty minutes and then would play 10 games with Syracuse the following season. Across his first 12 professional seasons he has played 532 career games amassing 210 points (55G, 155A) with 989 penalty minutes.

Prior to professional hockey, he played parts of four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2009-13 spending time with the Kitchener Rangers and Sudbury Wolves playing in 248 career games logging 69 points (11G, 58A) with 286 penalty minutes. He served as an alternate captain for Sudbury from 2011-13. Dodero suited up one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Tri-City Storm during the 2008-09 season.

