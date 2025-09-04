Fuel Sign Eric Martin and Dustin Manz

FISHERS - The Fuel announced last week that they have signed forward Eric Martin to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old rookie played the last five years at Bemidji State University, where he was an alternate captain for his final two years. There, he recorded 27 goals, 61 assists, and 38 penalty minutes in 165 games.

While playing at Bemidji, he was an Exercise Science major with a minor in Human Performance. His junior year was cut short due to a leg injury, but he recently completed his fifth year as a graduate student.

Martin was a two-year veteran of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. From 2018-2020, he recorded 108 points in 119 games for the Drumheller Dragons. He logged 27 points (8g-19a) on special teams.

Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have signed forward Dustin Manz. The 25-year-old is coming to Indy for his second full season in the ECHL.

Manz, a Michigan native, ended last season with the Bloomington Bison, where he played in 19 games, scoring three total points. He also spent 20 games with the Rapid City Rush and 11 games with the Wheeling Nailers.

Before his professional career, the 5'10 forward spent two seasons with the American International College. During the 2022-2023 season, he had ten goals and fourteen assists.

He also spent two seasons with Lake Superior State University, where they were NCAA champions in 2021. He was alternate captain that year.

Manz has also spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Prince George Spruce Kings. In 2018-2019, he played in 58 games and scored 33 goals and tallied 37 assists, leading the team in points. With ten points in seventeen playoff games that year, Manz helped the Spruce Kings win a BCHL championship.







