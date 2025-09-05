Gargoyles Mascot to Make First Public Appearance with Hospital Visit and Fan Meet & Greet

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are excited to announce that their team mascot will make his highly anticipated first public appearance next week. Fans will finally get the chance to meet the newest face of Gargoyles hockey as he greets the community for the very first time.

This season, the Gargoyles are bringing the sport of hockey back to Greensboro for the first time in 20 years. The city has a rich hockey history dating back to 1959, when the Greensboro Generals played in this building after the Greensboro Coliseum opened. Greensboro has hosted ECHL, AHL, and NHL hockey games, and the Gargoyles will be harnessing that rich history to bring a high-energy return for hockey in Gate City!

The mascot's debut appearance will include a special meet and greet session where fans can take photos, interact, and get to know his personality behind the stone. The Gargoyles' newest team member will also be walking through the halls of Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro, bringing smiles and energy to patients, families, and staff as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to community engagement.

Cone Health is the title sponsor and Exclusive Health Care Partner of the Greensboro Gargoyles, committing to supporting the success of the Gargoyles through 2030.

Join the mascot Tuesday, September 9 from 10AM to 11AM.

Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway

3518 Drawbridge Pkwy

Greensboro, NC 27410

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Cone Health features 150 physician practices including primary and specialty care provided through Cone Health Medical Group and Triad HealthCare Network. Our footprint includes five hospitals and six ambulatory care centers across the North Carolina Piedmont. Cone Health provides Medicare Advantage insurance through HealthTeam Advantage.

Cone Health is ranked #1 in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem metro by U.S. News & World Report. We are the first health system to earn the Family Forward NC certification® and have been named one of the top 100 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. Cone Health is part of Risant Health, and is a national leader in value-based care. Follow Cone Health on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.







