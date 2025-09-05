Trois-Rivières and Québec Will Co-Host the 2029 IIHF World Junior Championship

Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







QUEBEC CITY, Quebec - Following an agreement with Gestev, Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have announced that Centre Vidéotron and Quebec City will host the 2027 IIHF Women's World Championship and the 2029 IIHF World Junior Championship. For the latter, the City of Trois-Rivières will act as co-host and Group B games will be held at Colisée Vidéotron.

"Hosting IIHF championships in Canada is a tremendous privilege," said Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. "Thanks to our partnership with Gestev, we are proud to have the opportunity to put together two of the biggest international hockey tournaments ever held in North America, in the province of Quebec. We are thrilled that our National Women's Team and our National Junior Team will be competing for medals on home soil in front of passionate crowds, and we look forward to welcoming hockey fans to Quebec in 2027 and 2029."

"Competition between cities to get the hosting rights of these prestigious world championships is very high, and Gestev is proud to have succeeded in bringing them to Quebec City," said Martin Tremblay, president of Gestev. "Together, we are going to show the world the exceptional hospitality of the people of Quebec City as thousands of tourists come to celebrate our national sport. The combined economic impact of these two tournaments on our community is estimated at over $60 million!"

These two major events were made possible with financial support totalling $10.38 million from the Government of Quebec, the City of Quebec and the City of Trois-Rivières.

"In addition to raising Quebec's international profile, these championships will bring even more excitement around sports in the Capitale-Nationale Region, bringing together fans of our national sport and offering them memorable moments," said Jonatan Julien, minister responsible for infrastructure and minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region. "Congratulations to the organizers and partners."

"With the Financial Aid for Festivals and Tourist Events Program, the Department of Tourism is supporting large-scale events that will have the maximum impact on the Quebec economy," said Caroline Proulx, minister of tourism and minister responsible for the Lanaudière Region. "Major sporting events can reach wide audiences in the communities where they are hosted, and provide strong support for our hotel, restaurant and retail industries, particularly during times of the year that would be less busy otherwise. These championships also offer a wonderful opportunity to build collective pride and inspire our youth."

"Hockey is our national sport and a great source of pride for Quebec, and we are proud to have the opportunity to host these two major world championships," said Isabelle Charest, minister responsible for sport, recreation and the outdoors. "This will be a unique opportunity to celebrate our passion and show our love for the game. We will be ready to welcome the world's best junior players and best female players, and I am sure fans will be there to make these events a resounding success!"

"While Quebec City is no stranger to hosting major sporting events throughout the year, hockey is closely tied to our identity as a northern capital," said Bruno Marchand, mayor of Quebec City. "I have no doubt that teams and fans will have a fantastic time here during these world championships, where they will be able to feel the passion of the crowds as well as the energy of our sports community, and to enjoy the beauty of winter in Quebec City. We are grateful to Hockey Canada, the International Ice Hockey Federation and Gestev for what will be an incredible showcase for our city on the international stage, in addition to the economic impact these events will bring."

"What an honour it is for us to work with the City of Quebec to host this unique event in Trois-Rivières," said Jean Lamarche, mayor of Trois-Rivières. "When we first thought of building an infrastructure like Colisée Vidéotron, it was precisely to be able to host events like the World Junior Championship in our community. To this date, we have shown that we can host major gatherings, and we are very proud of that. Thanks to Gestev, the Lions and the entire Spire Sports & Entertainment team, we will be able to put together these high-level competitions that will make Trois-Rivières shine even more."

The events at a glance

*Estimates

2027 IIHF Women's World Championship

31 tournament games played in Quebec City, mainly at Centre Vidéotron

Over 100,000 spectators expected

Economic impact of over $10 million

Over 6,000 hotel nights booked

Some practices to be held at ExpoCité's Pavillon Guy-Lafleur

2029 IIHF World Junior Championship

Over 340,000 spectators expected

Over 10,000 hotel nights booked

Economic impact of over $50 million, including $15 million in direct tourism spending

More than 100 million viewers, giving Quebec City exceptional international exposure

Further details regarding ticket sales for the 2027 IIHF Women's World Championship and the 2029 IIHF World Junior Championship will be announced at a later date.

For updates on both events, sign up for the Hockey Canada Insider and Gestev + today.







ECHL Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.