Longest-Tenured Oiler Mike McKee Returns for Ninth Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the re-signing of veteran defenseman Mike McKee for the 2025-26 season - his ninth with the team.

McKee, 32, returns to Tulsa after registering 20 points (6g, 14a), a +17 rating and 87 PIM in his eighth season with the team. His six goals were a new career high, while his +17 rating tied his previous high set in 2021-22. His 20 points ranked second during his near-decade career, while his 14 assists were tied for second-most among his previous seasons.

"When you have a player like Mike, you don't let them go," said Head Coach Rob Murray. "He has been a rock for us year after year, and he has made Tulsa his home. One of the things that I have observed is that he is getting better all the time and has been since he arrived here. His presence on the ice is unbelievable and he can impact the game in a lot of ways. His ability to play through injuries - fans don't get the injury report like I do. That guy has something broken all the time, and he doesn't even let it slow him down. He has evolved into one of the league's best penalty killers and shut-down defensemen. Mike is a guy that anyone else would take on their team in a heartbeat. He is made up of nothing but grit and character. It is tough to express how happy we are to have him back for another year."

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, McKee enters the season with 483 games in an Oilers' sweater - the second most in franchise history - compiling 122 points (25g, 97a), 886 PIM and a +34 rating during the stretch. The veteran defenseman has appeared in four postseasons, totaling 10 points (5g, 5a) in 37 games with the team, scoring at least one goal in each Kelly Cup Playoffs. Prior to playing with Tulsa, McKee appeared in four ECHL games with the Toledo Walleye, potting one assist and adding 16 PIM. In addition to his ECHL numbers, the six-foot-five, 240-pound blueliner sports 10 AHL games on his resume, nine with the San Diego Gulls and one with the Tucson Roadrunners.

The 140th overall selection in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (Detroit) spent four collegiate seasons with reigning National Champion Western Michigan University, notching 13 points (6g, 7a) and 194 PIM in 101 games with the Broncos before turning pro.

Prior to his collegiate career, McKee played in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, amassing 40 points (5g, 35a), a +22 rating and 529 PIM in 101 outings. The former forward-defenseman pivot led the USHL in PIM in both of his campaigns in the league and was selected to play in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

McKee joins the following familiar and new faces ahead of the 2025-26 class, Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry, Duggie Lagrone and Michael Davies. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.







