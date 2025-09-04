Rush Add Mike Van Unen
Published on September 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the club has signed Mike Van Unen for the 2025-26 season.
The signing of Van Unen, 26, follows that of former Allen Americans teammate Jared Westcott. Van Unen spent all of last season in Allen, playing 42 games and picking up two assists from the blue line. He made his ECHL debut in the spring of 2024 with Adirondack.
"I am very excited to be joining the Rush," said Van Unen. "The fans are incredible. I'm looking forward to playing some meaningful hockey games and making a push for the playoffs."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman turned professional after a five-year collegiate career at Northern Michigan University, where he was alternate captain his final season. He faced the Rush five times as an American, including all three games of a series at The Monument Ice Arena in November 2024.
"Mike is a really good skater who can play in all situations," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "We will look to him for physical play, team toughness, and to excel on the penalty kill."
A native of Kamloops, B.C., Van Unen is the first newcomer on defense to be signed and announced for 2025-26.
The Rush have announced the following player signings:
Forwards (8): Ryan Wagner, Parker Bowman, Jonathan Yantsis, Chaz Smedsrud, Cameron Buhl, Rasmus Ekström, Maurizio Colella, Jared Westcott
Defensemen (4): Billy Constantinou, Mitchell Smith, Aaron Hyman, Mike Van Unen
Goaltenders (2): Christian Propp, Nathan Torchia
