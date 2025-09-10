ECHL Announces Preseason Schedule

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday its preseason schedule of 18 games taking place from Thursday, October 9 through Sunday, October 12.

The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 38th season on Friday, Oct. 17 with eight games. Opening Weekend continues with 13 games on Saturday, Oct. 18 before concluding with seven games on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2024-25 ECHL season features 30 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province playing 1,080 games from Oct. 17, 2025 to April 12, 2026.

2025 ECHL Preseason Schedule

Thursday, October 9

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Allen 7:30 p.m. CT (NYTEX Sports Complex - North Richland Hills, Texas)

Friday, October 10

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Worcester Ice Center)

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 11

Bloomington at Indy 4:00 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 6:00 p.m. ET (Harold Alfond Forum - Biddeford, Maine)

Trois-Rivières at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Wheeling vs. Greenville 7:00 p.m. ET (1st Summit Arena - Johnstown, Pa.)

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Allen at Tulsa 7:00 p.m. CT (WeStreet IceCenter)

Idaho vs. Utah 7:05 p.m. MT (Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Sunday, October 12

Iowa at Fort Wayne 2:00 p.m. ET (Trine University - Angola, Indiana)

In addition to these games, Greensboro, Jacksonville and Savannah will play a round-robin preseason series at dates, times and locations to be announced later.







