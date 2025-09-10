Thunder to Host Boat Cruise on Ice October 14

Published on September 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club will host the Boat Cruise on Ice on Tuesday, October 14 at Harding Mazzotti Arena with your favorite Adirondack Thunder coaches and players.

This event will replace the Lac du Saint Sacrement cruise this season due to maintenance being performed on the ship, which ended its season early.

Doors will open on Tuesday, October 14 at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:00 p.m. on the Harding Mazzotti Arena floor. The cost is just $35 and includes the cruise and dinner with the players from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with live music from the Radio Junkies and great prizes from the Adirondack Thunder and Lake George Steamboat Company.

"With the Lac du Saint Sacrement undergoing scheduled maintenance, we saw a great opportunity to try something new this season. The Boat Cruise on Ice will give fans a unique opportunity to connect with Thunder players and coaches in a fun, interactive setting. We're always looking for creative ways to bring our team and community closer together, and this promises to be a great kickoff to the season."

Dinner includes Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Penne Pasta Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan, Assorted Cakes, Water, Coffee Station and a Cash Bar. To register, stop by or call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 or email Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@echlthunder.com.

Dinner includes Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Penne Pasta Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan, Assorted Cakes, Water, Coffee Station and a Cash Bar. To register, stop by or call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 or email Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@echlthunder.com.







