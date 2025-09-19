Rookie Forward Timofey Spitserov Inks Contract with Norfolk

Published on September 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals forward Timofey Spitserov

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Timofey Spitserov to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Spitserov, 23, recently completed his four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Vermont. The St. Petersburg, Russia native scored 12 goals with the Catamounts last year, which was tied for the team lead.

He was a seventh-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

On March 15, Spitersov signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with Norfolk. Just hours after signing his tryout contract, he was making his professional debut against the Worcester Railers. Spitserov played in two games with the Admirals before he was released from his tryout contract.

"Timofey is an intriguing player to us, as we don't know quite what to expect," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "First, we think he can help our offense, and then secondly, round out his complete game. He has the ice-scanning awareness to create plays that might not exist at first glance."

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 21 players (13 forwards, six defensemen):

D - Carson Musser, Josh McDougall, Connor Fedorek, Jaden Shields, Brehdan Engum, Will Magnuson

F - Brandon Osmundson, Grant Hebert, Jace Isley, Sean Montgomery, German Yavash, Marko Reifenberger, Jack O'Leary, Matt Crasa, Tanner Andrew, Brady Fleurent, Kristóf Papp, Andrei Bakanov, Brayden Nicholetts, Justin Young, Timofey Spitserov

