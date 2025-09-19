Bison Add Dadadzhanov for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach Phillip Barski announced today that the team has signed defenseman Renat Dadadzhanov to an ECHL standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Dadadzhanov, 26, was a midseason addition to the blueline during the 2024-25 campaign and played 19 games with the Bison after starting the season with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen.

The Vladivostok, Russia, native recorded 10 points (2g, 8a) in 33 games for Peoria, and was second on the team in penalty minutes (81) when he signed with Bloomington. He brings winning experience to the Bison, having been a part of the 2023-24 President's Cup-winning Rivermen squad.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman accumulated 24 penalty minutes and contributed two assists for the Bison down the stretch last season.

