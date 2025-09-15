Bison Announce Signing of Returning Forwards Neill, Ott & Yeamans

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach Phillip Barski announced the team has signed returning forwards Max Neill, Shane Ott and Brandon Yeamans to ECHL standard player contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Neill, 24, scored five goals in 32 games with the Bison last season and was sidelined with injury for 26 games. He made his pro hockey debut with the Utah Grizzlies at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after leading the University of Waterloo in goals that season.

Ott, 25, played in 14 games with Bloomington last season after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Niagara University. His offensive output translated from the NCAA to his professional debut, as he finished his senior year with 34 points (9g, 25a) in 35 games with the Purple Eagles, and recorded 12 assists with the Bison.

Yeamans, 27, appeared in one game with the Bison after being acquired at the end of the 2024-25 season and has played 160 ECHL games over the last four seasons. The centerman has recorded 27 points (16g+11a) and 349 penalty minutes in his career.

Tickets for all Bison home games are currently on sale through Full Season Memberships! Pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Memberships include exclusive benefits such as 15% merchandise discount, flexible ticket exchanges, access to exclusive events with Bison players and coaches, and much more! Payment plans are also available for as low as $87 a month.







ECHL Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.