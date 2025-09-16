Gladiators Re-Sign Forward Carson Denomie

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Monday evening that the club has signed forward Carson Denomie for the 2025-26 season.

Denomie, 25, returns to Atlanta for his second full season with the Gladiators and his fifth season of professional hockey. Last season, Denomie was one of two skaters for the Gladiators who played in all 72 games, finishing the campaign with 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points - his highest point total since his rookie season.

The native of Regina, SK, made his professional debut with the Tulsa Oilers in 2021, finishing his rookie campaign with 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points in 63 games. The following two seasons, Denomie spent time with the Orlando Solar Bears, Jacksonville Icemen, Iowa Heartlanders, and Toledo Walleye, before being acquired by the Gladiators in March of 2024. The 6'1", 195-pound forward enters the 2025-26 season having scored 33 goals and 66 assists for 99 points in 233 games in his professional career.

Denomie began his professional career in Tulsa after spending four years playing junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and the Regina Pats, totaling 49 goals and 60 assists for 109 points in 222 games.

"Carson had a very solid season for the Glads last year. He is a very smart player that plays a 200 ft game, and thrived in a penalty killing role," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "Carson is heavy on pucks and reads the ice well, becoming an important piece for the team last season. We expect him to take another step this year and are excited to have him back."

Carson Denomie joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, Dylan Carabia, Brendan Less, Ryan Conroy, Mike McNamee, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

