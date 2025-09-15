Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the organization has acquired defenseman Jake Johnson in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The Cyclones acquired Johnson in exchange for the rights of forward Chris Dodero.

Johnson, 27, will join his fourth ECHL franchise after his most recent stint with the Tahoe Knight Monsters in 2024-25. Johnson signed with Idaho after being acquired in a deal that satisfied a future considerations deal on June 20, 2025 with Tahoe. In 61 games played with the Knight Monsters, Johnson recorded four goals and 17 assists (21 points) last season. In addition to his point total, Johnson had a season +/- of 19 last year.

Prior to his time in Tahoe, Johnson started his career with the Fort Wayne Komets. In 46 games between 2022-23 and 2023-24, Johnson totaled five goals and 16 assists (21 points) with Fort Wayne and two points in seven games played in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Johnson started his collegiate career with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RIT), playing four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22. In his graduate season, Johnson attended Quinnipiac University where he was part of the 2023 National Championship-winning program. Johnson notched 15 points and a personal best four goals en route to Quinnipiac's first title in program history.

