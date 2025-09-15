Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads
Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the organization has acquired defenseman Jake Johnson in a trade with the Idaho Steelheads. The Cyclones acquired Johnson in exchange for the rights of forward Chris Dodero.
Johnson, 27, will join his fourth ECHL franchise after his most recent stint with the Tahoe Knight Monsters in 2024-25. Johnson signed with Idaho after being acquired in a deal that satisfied a future considerations deal on June 20, 2025 with Tahoe. In 61 games played with the Knight Monsters, Johnson recorded four goals and 17 assists (21 points) last season. In addition to his point total, Johnson had a season +/- of 19 last year.
Prior to his time in Tahoe, Johnson started his career with the Fort Wayne Komets. In 46 games between 2022-23 and 2023-24, Johnson totaled five goals and 16 assists (21 points) with Fort Wayne and two points in seven games played in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Johnson started his collegiate career with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RIT), playing four seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22. In his graduate season, Johnson attended Quinnipiac University where he was part of the 2023 National Championship-winning program. Johnson notched 15 points and a personal best four goals en route to Quinnipiac's first title in program history.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from September 15, 2025
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action - Reading Royals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Chris Dodero in Trade from Cincinnati Cyclones - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Ink Ben Raymond for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Nolan Krenzen Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2025-26 Campaign - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Mourning the Loss of One of Their Own - Allen Americans
- Fuel Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Add Irish Rookie Pair in Strand & Helliwell for 2025-26 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Sign Tough Forward Brayden Nicholetts - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads
- John Jaworski Signs with Cincinnati Cyclones out of Sacred Heart University
- Cyclones Appoint Rob Couturier as the Team's Goaltending and Video Coach
- Louie Caporusso Named Assistant Coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati Cyclones Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule