Royals Ink Ben Raymond for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Ben Raymond has been signed to an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Raymond, 24, is entering his first full professional season after registering a point (1a) in four games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the spring of the 2024-25 campaign. A native of Newton, Massachusetts, Raymond signed an ATO (Amateur Tryout) with Iowa on March 29th, 2025 after concluding his fourth and final season in the NCAA at Colgate University, registering a career-best nine goals and 18 points, along with 21 penalty minutes in 36 games. Across 130 NCAA career games, Raymond accumulated 43 points (20g-23a) and 43 penalty minutes.

"Super excited to have signed my first pro contract in Reading," stated Raymond. "Really excited to play in front of all of the fans and see them at Santander Arena on November 8th."

"Ben is hard working player who can really skate," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He takes pride in outworking the opponent and we will need that from him every night. I look forward to Ben coming into camp and seeing how he can help our group."

Prior to Colgate, the 5'11", 179-pound, left-shot forward played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Powell River Kings where he logged 15 points (5g-10a) in 19 games.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (11): Cam Cook, Liam Devlin, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan, Ben Raymond, Jordan Simoneau

Defensemen (7): Matt Araujo, Nick Carabin, Victor Hadfield, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Vincent Sévigny, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







ECHL Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.