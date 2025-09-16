Gargoyles Announce the Gatekeepers Season Ticket Members Club
Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are proud to introduce The Gatekeepers, the official Season Ticket Members Club for the team's historic inaugural season. Inspired by the lore of Gargoyles as eternal guardians, and Greensboro's legacy as the Gate City, The Gatekeepers will stand as the foundation of a new hockey era in the Triad.
As founding members, Gatekeepers hold the symbolic key to re-opening the gates of hockey in Greensboro. Just as gargoyles were built to protect and watch over their communities, The Gatekeepers embody that same spirit, standing watch over this franchise from its very first moments.
With the gates now open, the Gargoyles and their Gatekeepers are set to make history together. The inaugural season promises unforgettable memories, fierce competition, and a chance for fans to leave their mark as the first guardians of the game in the Gate City.
The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.
Welcome to The Gatekeepers. It is time to make history together.
ECHL Stories from September 15, 2025
- Gargoyles Announce the Gatekeepers Season Ticket Members Club - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Bison Announce Signing of Returning Forwards Neill, Ott & Yeamans - Bloomington Bison
- Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Andrew Bruder - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 4-1 Record, 46 Goals in Week 2 of DVHL Action - Reading Royals
- Cincinnati Cyclones Acquire Defenseman Jake Johnson from the Idaho Steelheads - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Chris Dodero in Trade from Cincinnati Cyclones - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Ink Ben Raymond for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Nolan Krenzen Re-Signs with South Carolina for 2025-26 Campaign - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Mourning the Loss of One of Their Own - Allen Americans
- Fuel Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Add Irish Rookie Pair in Strand & Helliwell for 2025-26 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Sign Tough Forward Brayden Nicholetts - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Gargoyles Announce the Gatekeepers Season Ticket Members Club
- Future Gargoyles Playing with the Canes at the 2025 Prospects Showcase
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Franchise's First Defenseman, Rookie Artyom Borshyov
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward Jordan Biro
- Greensboro Gargoyles Schedule Update