Gargoyles Announce the Gatekeepers Season Ticket Members Club

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are proud to introduce The Gatekeepers, the official Season Ticket Members Club for the team's historic inaugural season. Inspired by the lore of Gargoyles as eternal guardians, and Greensboro's legacy as the Gate City, The Gatekeepers will stand as the foundation of a new hockey era in the Triad.

As founding members, Gatekeepers hold the symbolic key to re-opening the gates of hockey in Greensboro. Just as gargoyles were built to protect and watch over their communities, The Gatekeepers embody that same spirit, standing watch over this franchise from its very first moments.

With the gates now open, the Gargoyles and their Gatekeepers are set to make history together. The inaugural season promises unforgettable memories, fierce competition, and a chance for fans to leave their mark as the first guardians of the game in the Gate City.

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.

