Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Andrew Bruder

Published on September 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie forward Andrew Bruder to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bruder, 25, appeared in eight games last season for the Cincinnati Cyclones, scoring one goal and recording six penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward played his college hockey at University of Western Ontario, tallying 57 points (30g-27a) in 89 games over four seasons. Bruder also appeared in 151 games over three seasons with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, notching 47 points (16g-31a) and 93 penalty minutes.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







