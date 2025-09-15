Solar Bears Ink Rookie Forward Andrew Bruder
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of rookie forward Andrew Bruder to a contract for the 2025-26 season.
Bruder, 25, appeared in eight games last season for the Cincinnati Cyclones, scoring one goal and recording six penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward played his college hockey at University of Western Ontario, tallying 57 points (30g-27a) in 89 games over four seasons. Bruder also appeared in 151 games over three seasons with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, notching 47 points (16g-31a) and 93 penalty minutes.
Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:
FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius
DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer
GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger
