Paine Family Joins Portland Hearts of Pine Ownership Group

Published on September 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Paine family, owner of Portland's professional ECHL hockey team, the Maine Mariners, announced that they have taken a minority ownership interest in Portland Hearts of Pine and joined the organization's Ownership Group.

Dexter and Susan Paine commented, "Portland is a remarkable sports town that has always felt like home, and we are proud to deepen our commitment here by joining Hearts of Pine. Through our ownership of the Maine Mariners, we have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the incredible passion this city has for its teams and likewise, the impact an engaged, committed team can have on a community. Investing in Hearts of Pine is both a privilege and a natural next step, because it allows me to give back even more to a place we love and in a space about which we are so passionate. We look forward to working closely with Hearts to benefit the fans and expand the team's impact on the community. We are committed to making sure Portland's players and fans have the best possible sports experience for years to come."

Kevin Schohl, President of Hearts of Pine, said, "Dexter is a great addition to the Club's Ownership Group. If you spend five minutes with Dexter, his love for Portland and passion for local sports is undeniable. He brings a wealth of experience across the business and sports worlds, and we are confident that with him as part of the organization, Hearts is even better positioned to reach our long-term goals."

Raised in nearby North Conway, New Hampshire, Dexter Paine has lifelong ties with the Portland area and a record of supporting the local community. In addition to his work with the Maine Mariners, where he helped drive record-setting attendance and spearheaded new community events and fan experiences, he has long been a leading voice in other organized sports. He is the past chairman of the board of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and a member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Council, currently serves on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Board of Directors and was actively involved in the successful Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic Winter Games bid. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets are now available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.







ECHL Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.