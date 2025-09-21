Mariners Bring Back McCallum, Add Element

Published on September 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Shawn Element with the Ontario Reign

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a pair of power forwards for the 2025-26 season on Sunday, announcing the signings of Lynden McCallum and Shawn Element.

Lynden McCallum, 25, returns to Maine after being acquired from Idaho in a three-team trade in December of 2024. He skated in 44 games for Maine, posting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists), in addition to 16 points in 28 games for the Steelheads. On the final day of the regular season, McCallum collected an assist, bringing him to 100 career ECHL points.

In addition to the Mariners and Steelheads, the Manitoba-born McCallum has also played for Savannah and the Fort Wayne Komets. He's also played 20 games in the American Hockey League, making his professional debut for the Henderson Silver Knights in the 2021-22 season.

Shawn Element is a native of Victoriaville, QC, and spent last season with the AHL's Ontario Reign. In 64 games, he posted 14 points (9 goals, 5 assists), also appearing in two playoff contests. Prior to the Reign, Element played three seasons for the Syracuse Crunch. The physical forward has 263 penalty minutes in 208 career AHL games.

The 25-year-old Element has 15 career ECHL games under his belt, all with the Orlando Solar Bears, registering nine points (four goals, five assists). Prior to turning pro, Element played five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, including captaining both the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Cape Breton Eagles. He won a QMJHL Championship with Victoriaville in 2021.

The Mariners updated 2025 preseason roster can be viewed here. Training camp will begin in early October.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

