Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Brandon Schultz

Published on September 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brandon Schultz for the 2025-26 season.

Schultz, 29, joins the Icemen after player last season in Germany with Herford HV Ice Dragons of the GerObl league. Schultz registered a productive 53 points (21g, 32a) in 39 games played with Herford.

Prior to his time overseas, the 5-8, 170-pound forward played three seasons in the ECHL compiling 56 points (24g, 32a) with 98 penalty minutes in 102 career games in stints with the Toledo Walleye, Atlanta Gladiators, Norfolk Admirals, Adirondack Thunder, Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones.

Prior to beginning his pro career, the Estero, Florida resident played four collegiate seasons split between Northeastern University (2017-2019) and Northern Michigan University (2019-2021)

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Jaden Condotta (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Brandon Schultz (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators.







