Icemen Name Joey Pezzino as Video Coach

Published on September 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced the addition of Joey Pezzino to the team's hockey operations. Pezzino has been appointed as the team's video coach.

"I'm extremely grateful to be a part of the Jacksonville Icemen organization, said Pezzino. "I want to thank Sean Teakle for giving me the opportunity and believing in me. I look forward to working with the rest of the staff helping our players achieve their individual goals and our main of goal of bringing a Kelly Cup to Jacksonville."

Pezzino joins the Icemen coaching staff after serving as Head Coach at St. Mary's Prep School.

Prior to his time at St. Mary's Prep, Pezzino completed three seasons with the St. Francis Prep Hockey Team (MPHL) from 2021-2023 as Associate Coach and Head of Scouting where he also ran video for the team. In three seasons with St. Francis, he saw the team increase their win total, eventually finishing with the best Prep season at St. Francis in 16 years. Helped bring in the largest freshman class of hockey players at the school in more than a decade in 2023.

Pezzino also has additional experience as an assistant coach at Frontier High School (2018-2021) and as an assistant and development coach with the Hamburg Hawks and Cheektowaga Warriors organizations from 2018-2023.

Pezzino is also the Founder/director of The PEZ League. The elite summer hockey league for the players of Western New York.

A native of Lake View, New York, Pezzino attended the University at Buffalo and the University at Buffalo School of Law. He also has experience in hockey management and scouting as he was mentored by Peterborough Petes GM Mike Oke.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.