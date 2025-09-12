Steelheads Sign Rookie Forward Liam Malmquist

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Liam Malmquist to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Malmquist, 24, enters his first professional season after leading University of St. Thomas (NCAA) in points (45), goals (20), and assists (25) where he appeared in 38 games. His 20 goals ranked ninth among all NCAA Division I skaters while his 25 assists and 45 points ranked tied for 11th. He was named to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) First All-Star Team this past year leading the conference in goals and points while finishing second in assists. Upon the completion of his four-year collegiate career, he signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Manitoba Moose where he scored two goals in five games.

The 5-foot-10, 170lb left-handed shooting forward played two seasons at the University of St. Thomas appearing in 74 games recording 72 points (30G, 42A). He spent his first two years at the University of Wisconsin from 2021-23 notching 16 points (5G, 11A) in 88 games.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Edina, MN native played two seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (ECHL) with the Penticton Vees from 2019-21 skating in 78 games collecting 64 points (24G, 40A). He helped Edina High School to a 2019 Minnesota State Class AA State Championship with current Steelheads Mason Nevers and Jake Boltmann.

