Steelheads Defenseman of the Year from Last Season, Trevor Zins, Re-Signs

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Trevor Zins to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Zins, 27, enters his third professional season, third with Idaho after being named the Steelheads Defenseman of the Year this past season. He was one of two skaters on the club to appear in all 72 games where he notched 15 points (1G, 14A) with a plus-10 rating. The Saint Michael, MN native finished with a plus-six rating on Feb. 3 in a 7-0 win at Utah tying for the highest plus-minus by any skater in the ECHL last season.

The 6-foot, 190lb right-handed shooting defender has skated in 106 career games as a Steelhead tallying 24 points (4G, 20A) with a plus-23 rating. Zins began the 2023-24 season with the Indy Fuel collecting a goal and an assist in 24 games before being acquired by Idaho on Jan. 11 for future considerations.

Prior to professional hockey, he played his first two seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Cloud State University from 2019-21 but did not appear in any game action before transferring to the University of St. Thomas. In two seasons with the Tommies he skated in 69 career games registering 19 points (4G, 15A). He made his pro debut with the Indy Fuel at the end of the 2022-23 campaign where he appeared in six games recording an assist.

