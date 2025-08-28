Greensboro Gargoyles Release Promotional Schedule

Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







A new era of hockey has arrived in the Carolinas, and the Greensboro Gargoyles are ready to make their mark. Our inaugural season isn't just about hitting the ice, it's about building a brand, creating traditions, and renewing the First Horizon Coliseum back into the heartbeat of hockey in Greensboro!

Greensboro Gargoyles 2025-26 Premium Nights

Opening Weekend- Saturday, October 18 (7:00PM) & Sunday, October 19 (3:00PM) vs Jacksonville Icemen

Hockey returns to Greensboro as the Gargoyles kick off their inaugural season against the Jacksonville Icemen. The opening game takes place on Saturday, October 18, at 7:00 PM, following the Carolina Hockey-themed Cone Health Fan Fest featuring tailgating, live music, and more fun surprises! Doors open at 5:30 PM, awaiting the action set to unfold in front of the 22,000-seat First Horizon Coliseum. The excitement continues on Sunday, October 19, with a 3:00 PM matinee to close out the opening weekend.

Monster Mash- Saturday, October 25 (7:00 PM) vs Reading Royals

Join the Gargoyles for a spooktacular evening on Saturday, October 25, as they unveil their first themed jersey during the Monster Mash celebration. This game will feature specialty Halloween jerseys, adding a thrilling twist to the action on the ice. Come dressed in costume and get ready for a frightfully fun night of hockey!

Marvel / Veteran's Weekend- Friday, November 7 & Saturday, November 8 vs Wheeling Nailers

Suit up for battle with the Gargoyles as we honor our nation's heroes during Marvel Veterans Day Weekend on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. Greensboro will dawn new armor in specialty Captain America jerseys as a tribute to the brave men and women of the armed forces.

Pucks Paws / Cancer Awareness- Friday, November 14 vs Tahoe Knight Monsters

Get ready for tail wags and slap shots on Pucks and Paws Night, Thursday, November 14. Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the First Horizon Coliseum to bark and cheer together as the Gargoyles face off against the Tahoe Night Monsters.

Gobble Wobble- Wednesday, November 26 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Avoiding that 5k race tomorrow? We're serving up a full plate of hockey as the Greensboro Gargoyles take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thanksgiving Eve for Gobble Wobble Night!

Teddy Bear Toss- Saturday, December 20 vs Wheeling Nailers

The holiday spirit is filling the air. Join us for Teddy Bear Toss Night as the Gargoyles skate into the season with festive ugly sweater jerseys! Fans are encouraged to bring plush toys to toss onto the ice after Greensboro scores their first goal. All bears will be collected and donated to local children's organizations, spreading warmth and cheer throughout the community this holiday season.

Monarchs Weekend- Friday, December 26 & Saturday, December 27 vs Norfolk Admirals

Celebrate Greensboro's rich hockey roots during Monarchs Weekend as the Gargoyles pay tribute to the past with special throwback jerseys. Greensboro will hop in the time machine with replica 1990s Greensboro Monarchs sweaters, honoring the city's first pro hockey champions. Join us at the First Horizon Coliseum for a nostalgic weekend that celebrates the history, pride, and passion of hockey in the Gate City!

Heart Health Awareness- Friday, January 2 vs South Carolina Stingrays

Join the fight for heart health on Heart Health Awareness Night, presented by Cone Health. The Gargoyles will hit the ice in custom heart health-themed jerseys as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Don't miss this meaningful night of hockey, education, and community impact at the First Horizon Coliseum.

Affiliation Weekend- Friday January 23, Saturday, January 24, & Sunday, January 25 vs Adirondack

Celebrate the pipeline to the pros during Affiliate Weekend, as the Gargoyles honor their partnership with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The team will take the ice in exclusive Gargoyles x Canes collaboration jerseys, merging the boom of hockey in North Carolina. It's a weekend dedicated to the future of hockey and the strength of the Canes family.

Margaritaville Weekend- Friday, February 6 & Saturday, February 7 vs Reading Royals

Escape to paradise with Margaritaville Weekend, Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7, as the Gargoyles take on the Reading Royals. The team will hit the ice in tropical-themed Margaritaville jerseys for a weekend of chill vibes, island tunes, and hockey fun. Grab your flip-flops, Hawaiian shirts, and head to the First Horizon Coliseum for a beachy break from the winter chill.

Valentine's Day- Friday, February 13 vs Norfolk Admirals

Love is in the air on the Gargoyles' Valentine's Day, Friday, February 13, as the team hosts the Norfolk Admirals for a night to remember. Presented by Cass Jewelers, this romantic evening at the rink will feature the perfect date night or a fun outing with friends. Bring someone you love to the First Horizon Coliseum and fall head over heels for hockey!

Wizard Jerseys- Saturday, March 7 & Sunday, March 8 vs Reading Royals

Magic is in the air for Wizard Weekend, as the Gargoyles trade sticks for wands in a spellbinding showdown at the First Horizon Coliseum. The team will summon magic in custom wizard-themed jerseys for a weekend filled with enchantment, house pride, and mystical fun. Grab your cloaks and broomsticks and join us for a night of hockey that's sure to cast a spell on fans of all ages!

Star Wars / Scouts- Saturday, March 14 vs Trois-Riviers

The Force will be strong at the First Horizon Coliseum on Star Wars / Scouts Night, as the Gargoyles channel their inner Jedi for an intergalactic clash against Trois-Riviers. The team will ignite their sabers on the ice in custom Star Wars-themed jerseys for a night filled with epic battles, galactic giveaways, and out-of-this-world fun. Bring your troop, wear your robes, and prepare for a hockey experience from a galaxy not so far away!

Fan Appreciation / Awards Show- Saturday, April 11 vs Worcester Railers

This one's for you. On Friday, April 11, join the Gargoyles at First Horizon Coliseum as we take on the Worcester Railers and celebrate the best fans in the ECHL. It's the final regular season home game of our inaugural campaign, and we're closing it out with a night dedicated to the heartbeat of our team: you.

Family Fun Days: November 16, December 28, March 1, March 8, March 15, & April 12

Make Sundays a family tradition with the Gargoyles Family Fun Days! Select Sunday afternoon games feature 3:00 PM puck drops and are packed with excitement for fans of all ages. Enjoy special events, giveaways, and family-themed promotions that will make your trip to the First Horizon Coliseum a memory to treasure.

Spittin Chiclets Weekend- TBD

Mark your calendars for Spittin Chiclets Weekend, Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, as the Gargoyles battle the Norfolk Admirals. The Spittin Chiclets crew will be in the building, bringing their signature energy and style to Greensboro for an unforgettable weekend. The Gargoyles will turn on the mics in exclusive Spittin Chiclets-themed jerseys, celebrating the podcast that helped bring pro hockey back to the city. Don't miss the action, the laughs, and the electric atmosphere at the First Horizon Coliseum.







ECHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.