K-Wings Re-Sign Rookie Defenseman Davis Pennington for 2025-25

Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie defenseman Davis Pennington signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Pennington, 24, is a 6-foot, 185-pound Saline, MI native who was signed out of Quinnipiac University on April 1 last season. In seven games played for the K-Wings, the blue liner notched four points (1g-3a).

"I can't wait to be back in Kalamazoo for my first full pro season," Pennington said. "I couldn't have asked for a better situation at the end of last year from the players, fans and organization. I look forward to helping the team push for a Kelly Cup."

Pennington spent two seasons with the Bobcats (77GP: 4g-37a, +30) and the previous two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (66GP: 3g, 20a, +10) before turning pro. He was named alternate captain for his senior season at Quinnipiac.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







ECHL Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.