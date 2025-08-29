K-Wings Re-Sign Rookie Defenseman Davis Pennington for 2025-25
Published on August 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie defenseman Davis Pennington signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.
Pennington, 24, is a 6-foot, 185-pound Saline, MI native who was signed out of Quinnipiac University on April 1 last season. In seven games played for the K-Wings, the blue liner notched four points (1g-3a).
"I can't wait to be back in Kalamazoo for my first full pro season," Pennington said. "I couldn't have asked for a better situation at the end of last year from the players, fans and organization. I look forward to helping the team push for a Kelly Cup."
Pennington spent two seasons with the Bobcats (77GP: 4g-37a, +30) and the previous two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (66GP: 3g, 20a, +10) before turning pro. He was named alternate captain for his senior season at Quinnipiac.
The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.
