K-Wings Land European Talent in Forward Dennis Miller for 2025-26

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Dennis Miller signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Miller, 25, is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward from Tübingen, Germany, who began his professional career in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) with the Augsburger Panther in 2019-20 and is entering his third professional season.

Last season, Miller skated in the DEL2 with EHC Freiburg, appearing in 48 games, scoring 3 goals & 12 assists with 18 penalty minutes. Across four seasons in the DEL2 (2021-2025), Miller amassed 149 games played with 62 points scored (32g-30a) across three teams (Tölzer Löwen, Krefeld Pinguine, EHC Freiburg).

"I'm really excited to be joining the Kalamazoo Wings and can't wait to get started," Miller said. "It's a great opportunity to play for such a respected organization, and I'm looking forward to giving my best every night. To the fans - I can't wait to meet you all and feel the energy in the arena this season."

Before turning professional, Miller developed in the German and international junior systems, including three seasons with MHK Spartak Moskva in Russia's MHL and time in Germany's Oberliga with the Memmingen Indians, where he established himself as a skilled two-way forward.

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







