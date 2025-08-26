Ryan Francis Returns to Atlanta for the 2025-26 Season

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has re-signed forward Ryan Francis for the 2025-26 season.

Francis, 23, re-signs with the Gladiators after scoring 3 goals in 6 games with the team last season after being acquired in a trade with the Adirondack Thunder in March of 2025. Between the Thunder and the Gladiators, Francis scored 13 goals and 6 assists in 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The native of Halifax, NS, was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 5th round (143rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Entering his 4th season of professional hockey, Francis has experience playing in the AHL and ECHL. In 27 career AHL games, Francis has scored 1 goal and 2 assists; having spent time with the Stockton Heat, Laval Rocket, and Ontario Reign. The 5'9", 185-pound forward has scored 45 goals and 42 assists for 87 points in 124 career ECHL games between the Trois-Rivieres Lions, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Adirondack Thunder, and Atlanta Gladiators.

"Ryan is a very dynamic offensive player," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "He is an elusive skater that wants to have the puck on his stick and be a difference maker on the ice. He had a tough season last year with various injuries, but we are really excited to have Ryan back in Atlanta and expect him to be a big part of our team."

Ryan Francis joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 season schedule is HERE!







