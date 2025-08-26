Walleye Welcome Jacques Bouquot for 2025-26 Season

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Jacques Bouquot joins the Fish for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Bouquot, a native of South Windsor, Connecticut, spent last season with Reading, posting eight points (1G, 7A), 11 penalty minutes, and a -9 in 19 games. The 25-year-old has tallied 12 points (2G, 10A), 11 penalty minutes, and a -12 in 27 games over two ECHL seasons with Reading, as well as skating in one AHL game with Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at the University of Vermont followed by one year at Penn State University. The former Captain accumulated 50 points (17G, 33A), 30 penalty minutes, and a -8 in 109 games at Vermont. Bouquot added 27 points (12G, 15A), 22 penalty minutes, and a -7 in 34 games as a graduate student at Penn St.







