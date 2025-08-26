Pierce Charleson Returns for First Full Rookie Season

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Pierce Charleson has re-signed with the team for the 2025-26 ECHL Season, his first full professional campaign.

Charleson is the first goaltender, and 15th player, announced to the roster for the upcoming season. He joins Dustin Geregach, Tristan De Jong, Jordan Power, Jacob Modry, Josh Atkinson, and Jake Murray on the back-end, and Austin Saint, Brent Pedersen, Liam Finlay, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan O'Hara, Ben Poisson, and Jack Brackett up front.

Charleson comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after turning professional with the team at the end of last season. The 6'3", 195-pound net-minder gained a point for the squad in his professional debut, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on March 15th while stopping 21 of 24 shots. He followed up 13 days later with his first professional win, stopping 31 of 34 shots against Atlanta at home on March 28th. Charlson concluded the season with a 2-4-1-0 record, a 3.12 GAA, and 0.898 SV%, allowing three goals or less in five of his eight appearances.

"I really enjoyed my time in Greenville and getting a feel for a great city, a first-class community, and the professional game. I'm excited to come back to where it all began and really take the next step in my career as a Swamp Rabbit," Charleson explained of his decision to re-sign. "My goal last season when I turned professional was to evaluate what I needed to change in my game as a goaltender to adapt properly, as there's differences in styles between college and the ECHL. Having said that and knowing what's coming, my main goal this season is to prove I can play at this level and be relied upon to earn a win every night my number is called. It's an exciting time to be a Swamp Rabbit: between Coach Costello's pedigree in this league, Coach Payne's career and reputation as a coach, and the right teammates coming back, this will be a team that has passion and will take each day to get better as we compete and battle for a title."

"Pierce is a very talented goaltender: he has put up great numbers everywhere he has played, and even though this will be his first full pro season, we expect him to do the same and pick up where he left off as a Swamp Rabbit." Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager said of his first signed goaltender. "Pierce is a goalie who can make big saves in key moments of a hockey game and that gives the team a chance to win every night he is in net. His attention to detail and calming presence are major attributes to his success, and the players love playing in front of a goalie like him. Good goaltending is a must when trying to win hockey games, so the signing of Pierce is huge for our team."

From Aurora, Ontario, Charleson, 25, turned professional following his final NCAA college season where he played with Niagara University, registering an 18-13-3 record with a pair of shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and .921 SV%. In total, he skated in five NCAA seasons between Niagara, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2023-24), and Michigan State (2020-23), and compiled a career record of 35-36-6 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and .912 SV%. Before going to college, he spent a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, helping the team capture the 2019 AJHL and RBC Cup Championships while earning Top Team Goaltender honors with a 42-2-0 record in 44 games.







