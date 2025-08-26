Nailers Sign Bogdans Hodass

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 11th player signing of the 2025 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Bogdans Hodass to an ECHL contract.

Hodass, 22, played his first professional season in 2024-25 as a member of the Iowa Heartlanders. Bogdans registered three goals, six assists, nine points, and 41 penalty minutes in 40 games. The rookie blueliner got his career started with a bang, as he tallied a goal and an assist in his pro debut on October 18th against Fort Wayne. Hodass' next goal was a big one for his team, as he snapped a 0-0 tie with 13 seconds left in the second period of an eventual 2-0 victory over Toledo on December 11th. Ten days prior to that, Bogdans threw down the gloves for the first time, as he squared up with Bloomington's Dalton Duhart.

Prior to turning pro, the Jelgava, Latvia native played three seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. Hodass amassed 25 goals, 62 assists, 87 points, and 186 penalty minutes in 178 games with the Tigers. His best offensive season came in 2022-23, when he finished tied for the team lead among defensemen with 11 goals, and tied for second among defensemen with 35 points. The following season saw Bogdans lead the entire Medicine Hat club with a +24 rating.

Although Hodass has spent the majority of the last four seasons in North America, he has enjoyed multiple opportunities representing Latvia during international play. Bogdans played in the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, in which he totaled three goals, three assists, and six points in 11 contests. His first goal in 2022 came against eventual champion Canada.

Bogdans Hodass and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2025-26 season in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18th. The first home game is Saturday, November 1st against the Norfolk Admirals. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

