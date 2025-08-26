Steelheads Sign Rookies Grant Silianoff and Jake Boltmann

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Grant Silianoff and defenseman Jake Boltmann to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Silianoff, 24, enters his rookie season after five seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2020-25 where he appeared in 159 career games tallying 54 points (21G, 33A). The 5-foot-11, 180lb left-handed shooting forward notched eight points (5G, 3A) in 38 games for the Fighting Irish this past season where he served as an assistant captain as a graduate student. Prior to collegiate hockey, the Edina, MN native played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders from 2018-20 where he produced 75 points (33G, 42A) in 100 career games.

Boltmann, 23, enters his rookie season after five seasons of college hockey most recently at Northeastern University this past season where he skated in 35 games registering 12 points (2G, 10A) where he served as an assistant captain as a graduate student. Prior to his time with the Huskies the 6-foot-1, 200lb right-handed shooting defenseman played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2021-24 where he appeared in 126 career games recording 20 points (2G, 18A). He served as an assistant captain for the Fighting Irish during the 2023-24 campaign. Prior to collegiate hockey, the Edina, MN native played parts of three seasons in the USHL splitting time with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and Lincoln Stars where he skated in 35 games tallying 10 points (2G, 8A). In 2019 he helped lead Edina High School to a Minnesota State Championship (Class AA) where he served as team captain with fellow Steelhead, Mason Nevers. He was selected in the third round (80th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 27th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.