Alex Werner Named Head Equipment Manager
Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the club has hired Alex Werner as Head Equipment Manager for the 2025-26 season.
Werner, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., comes to the Rush after serving as Equipment Manager at Lake Superior State University in 2024-25.
"I am really excited to take on the Head Equipment Manager responsibilities with the Rapid City Rush," said Werner. "I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to the team and using my experience to make this a top-notch, professional organization."
Werner's previous stops include two years with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and one year with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints. In total, he brings four years of experience at the professional, collegiate, and junior levels.
"We are excited to welcome Al to the Rush as the new Equipment Manager," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His experience in the American Hockey League is a major positive, and we know our players will be in good hands. Treating our guys right is a top priority, and Al's dedication to that will be a huge asset to our organization."
2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from August 26, 2025
- K-Wings Land European Talent in Forward Dennis Miller for 2025-26 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Alex Werner Named Head Equipment Manager - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Defenseman Davis Bunz - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Add Four More - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Luke Pavicich for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Sign Bogdans Hodass - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Sign Rookies Grant Silianoff and Jake Boltmann - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Welcome Jacques Bouquot for 2025-26 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Savannah Signs Krajnik, Szmagaj - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Pierce Charleson Returns for First Full Rookie Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Leading Scorer Brady Fleurent Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.