Alex Werner Named Head Equipment Manager

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday the club has hired Alex Werner as Head Equipment Manager for the 2025-26 season.

Werner, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., comes to the Rush after serving as Equipment Manager at Lake Superior State University in 2024-25.

"I am really excited to take on the Head Equipment Manager responsibilities with the Rapid City Rush," said Werner. "I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to the team and using my experience to make this a top-notch, professional organization."

Werner's previous stops include two years with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and one year with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints. In total, he brings four years of experience at the professional, collegiate, and junior levels.

"We are excited to welcome Al to the Rush as the new Equipment Manager," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "His experience in the American Hockey League is a major positive, and we know our players will be in good hands. Treating our guys right is a top priority, and Al's dedication to that will be a huge asset to our organization."

