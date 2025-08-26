Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Defenseman Davis Bunz

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Davis Bunz for the 2025-26 season.

Bunz, 26, joins Orlando after spending the 2024-25 season with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in the United Kingdom, where he appeared in 53 regular season games and tallied 15 points (1g-14a) with a plus-5 rating. He also added two points (1g-1a) in three playoff games.

Prior to his time overseas, the Middleton, Wisconsin native spent two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers. Bunz enjoyed a breakout year in 2023-24, recording 31 points (10g-21a) in 58 games while serving as an alternate captain and helping lead Wheeling to the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, right-shot rearguard played five seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at Providence College (2017-2022), suiting in 144 games for the Friars. Known for his leadership and community involvement, Bunz was nominated for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2020 and earned Providence's Jane Thompson Humanitarian Award in 2021.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies







ECHL Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.