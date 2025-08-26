Leading Scorer Brady Fleurent Returns to Norfolk

Norfolk, Va - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Brady Fleurent to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fleurent, 31, will be entering his seventh full year as a professional. He is the tenth forward to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

The Maine native is coming off the best season of his career, where he led the Admirals in points (77), goals (30), assists (47), power play goals (11), and shorthanded goals (2). Fleurent was the only Admiral to play in all 72 regular-season games. His 77 total points were fifth in the ECHL, behind Brandon Hawkins (TOL), Sloan Stanick (TAH), Ryan Wagner (RC), and Peter Bates (WIC).

Fleurent's strong first half of the season (46 points in 37 games) earned him a spot on the ECHL's Midseason All-Star Team.

In his six professional seasons, Fleurent has been coached by Jeff Carr, the current Admirals' head coach, for five of them.

"Getting our number one offensive player back is a big signing for us," said Carr. "Brady is relied on for much more than just his offense. He drives our top penalty kill unit and is always out to end periods and games, whether behind or ahead."

His professional career began in March 2019 when he signed with the Atlanta Gladiators. The following season, Fleurent signed with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL), where he posted 21 points in 28 games. One of his three ECHL promotions was to Norfolk in February 2020. Fleurent played four games with the Admirals, and he scored in his first game at The Scope on March 4 against Brampton.

Fleurent has played in 237 ECHL games in his career with Norfolk, Adirondack, Atlanta, South Carolina, Wheeling, Rapid City, and Wichita. Coming into the 2025-26 season, he has totaled 161 career points (62 goals, 99 assists) and a +40 rating.

Before turning pro, Fleurent was a standout at the University of New England (NCAA-III). He was a two-time captain and is currently the program's all-time leader in points (181), assists (121), and games played (110). In 2024, he was inducted into the University of New England Varsity Club Athletics Hall of Fame, alongside his brothers, Tyler and Trevor.

The 2025-26 Admirals roster currently consists of 14 players (ten forwards, four defensemen):

D - Carson Musser

D - Josh McDougall

D - Connor Fedorek

D - Jaden Shields

F - Brandon Osmundson

F - Grant Hebert

F - Jace Isley

F - Sean Montgomery

F - German Yavash

F - Marko Reifenberger

F - Jack O'Leary

F - Matt Crasa

F - Tanner Andrew

F - Brady Fleurent

