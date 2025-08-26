Worcester Railers HC Sign Luke Pavicich for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Luke Pavicich to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pavicich, 23, signs in Worcester for his first professional season. The Clarence Center, NY native played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey between the UMass Minutemen, UMass-Lowell Riverhawks, and Arizona State University Sun Devils. In 67 career collegiate games, Pavicich recorded a 2.89 goals against average to go with a .908 save percentage and a 25-31-4 record. He was part of the 2021-22 UMass Minutemen team that won their second consecutive Hockey East Tournament Championship.

"Luke is a young goalie with a great personality and strong work ethic," Tuzzolino said. "He is what they call a gamer. We look forward to having him this year to start his professional career."

Pavicich played two seasons of junior hockey prior to college. With the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League, he recorded a 2.86 GAA, .919 SV%, and 19-14-1 record. In the Ontario Junior Hockey League, he had a 3.42 GAA along with a .888 SV% and a 20-16-0 record. Pavicich played in three games with the Orlando Solar Bears following his collegiate career where he recorded a 3.48 GAA, .866 SV%, and a 1-1-0 record.

"It's kind of a no-brainer for me [to come to Worcester]," Pavicich said. "I have a good relationship with Tuzz. I know what I'm getting from him, he's a straight shooter. It's nice when you can have a comfortable conversation with a coach around the rink."

The Railers have announced twenty-two players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Pavicich joins Anthony Hora, Jordan Kaplan, Riley Ginnell, Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Noah Kane, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Darien Kielb, Matt DeMelis, Ryan Mahshie, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-second signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

