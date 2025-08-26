Savannah Signs Krajnik, Szmagaj

Published on August 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday the team has signed defenseman Ethan Szmagaj and forward Zach Krajnik to ECHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Szmagaj, 23, played four games with the Ghost Pirates last year, logging an assist. The Canton, MI, native spent his collegiate tenure at Arizona State University from 2021-25, potting 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 130 games. Szmagaj served as the Sun Devils' alternate captain during his junior year and was named captain in his senior campaign.

Krajnik, 26, was originally signed by Savannah in early April, appearing in six games with the Ghost Pirates, recording two goals and two assists. He scored his first professional goal on April 6 in Orlando against the Solar Bears. Before turning pro, the Eagle River, AK, native spent four seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato, suiting up for 126 games from 2021-25. Krajnik scored 13 goals and notched 26 assists with the Mavericks.

Krajnik and Szmagaj join defensemen Keaton Pehrson, Michael Suda and Chris Lipe, as well as forwards Mitchell Russell, Logan Drevitch, Connor Gregga, Kyle Jeffers, Nick Granowicz, Ryan Sullivan and Liam Walsh as players signed to ECHL contracts by the Ghost Pirates for the 2025-26 season.







