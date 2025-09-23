Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships Sell out for Second Consecutive Season

The Toledo Walleye announced today they have sold out of Ticket Plan Memberships for the second straight season and six weeks sooner than last season. More than 4,000 fans have joined the team's exclusive FINatics club for the 2025-26 season, which begins on the road on October 18.

Group and single game tickets also continue to be in high demand for Toledo. The team is on track to meet their group ticket cap for the season by December. This includes suites, catered parties, and group seats. The Walleye are also on an 80-game sellout streak, selling out games multiple weeks in advance.

"We are thrilled to see the excitement for Walleye hockey continue to grow," said Neil Neukam, Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Our sellout streaks for memberships, groups and games are evidence of the great, affordable entertainment we are able to provide our community and why we are one of the country's top cities for minor league sports."

Group and single game tickets for all home games are available now and can be purchased by following the links below or calling 419-725-9255. Fans are encouraged to book and buy early so not to miss out on the action. A waitlist is also available for those interested in becoming a FINatics Member for the 2026-27 season.







