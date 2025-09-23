K-Wings, WMU & KEC Unite for Community Celebration Friday

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the Kalamazoo community is set for a once-in-a-generation free celebration, marking the official groundbreaking of the Kalamazoo Event Center, slated to open in Fall 2027. The event will take place at the corner of Water St. and Kalamazoo Mall this Friday, September 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Hosted by Joe Roberts (Kalamazoo Wings In-Game Host) and Rick Place (Western Michigan University In-Game Host/Announcer) with live music from DJ J-ZAL, the event promises an evening of energy, giveaways and community pride for the entire Kalamazoo community.

"This groundbreaking is really a celebration of Kalamazoo and the people who make it extraordinary," Greenleaf Hospitality Group CEO Tim Rayman said. "We want everyone to join us. Please bring your family, enjoy the festivities, win prizes and help us mark the beginning of something historic. Together, we'll showcase the spirit of Kalamazoo as we build the future of the Event Center."

Celebration Schedule Highlights

Throughout the evening - Games, fan experiences, NCAA National Championship Trophy appearance with photo opportunities, local food trucks, Live DJ, and giveaways

5:00 PM - Mainstage welcome and introductions from hosts Rick Place & Joe Roberts, featuring DJ J-ZAL

5:10 - 7:00 PM - Performances, guest appearances, and speeches from community leaders, including:

Tim Rayman, CEO, Greenleaf Hospitality Group

Dan Bartholomae, WMU Vice President and Director of Athletics

WMU Head Coaches

Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations & Head Coach

WMU Dance Team Performance

WMU Cheer Team

Buster Bronco & Slappy

"There's no cooler way to celebrate the 269th day of the year than a celebration of this magnitude right here in the 269," said Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will. "We invite everyone to come together, enjoy the experiences, and explore all that our community has to offer. There's something here for everyone, and we can't wait to share it."

Exclusive Giveaways

Guests will have the chance to win unique prizes that showcase the best of Kalamazoo athletics and entertainment:

K-Wings fan experiences: 4 game tickets & benchwarmer experience, an official jersey, 5-pack (Colored Ice) and 6-pack ticket bundles, and signed memorabilia

4 Season Tickets to WMU Men's Basketball

4 Season Tickets to WMU Women's Basketball

4 tickets to WMU Hockey vs. USNTDP U18 (Oct. 4)

4 tickets + 4 hats to Bronco Football vs. Rhode Island (Sept. 16)

WMU Swag Bag and more

More Than a Groundbreaking

The celebration doesn't end here. The weekend also features:

269 Fest: A pop-up beer garden in Haymarket Plaza, 7:30-10:00 PM

"Kalamazoo Gals" Documentary Premiere: Bronson Park, 8:30 PM

"The groundbreaking marks the beginning of something truly transformational, and it's only right that we celebrate it together," said WMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. "We hope everyone - students, alumni, fans, and community members - will come out, share in the excitement, and be part of this historic moment for Western Michigan University and the Kalamazoo Community."







ECHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.