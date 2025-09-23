Icemen Add Physical Forward & USports Champion MacAuley Carson

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward MacAuley Carson for the 2025-26 season.

Carson, 26, joins the Icemen after wrapping up his collegiate career at USports powerhouse, the University of New Brunswick (UNB). The 6-1, 189-pound forward totaled 44 points (14g, 30a) with 182 penalty minutes in 100 games played for the Varsity Reds from 2021-2022, while winning two USports University Cup titles in 2023 & 2024, and four AUS Conference Championships in all four seasons he played at UNB (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Prior to his time at UNB, Carson compiled 182 points (85g, 97a) with 229 penalty minutes in 304 career games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in five seasons played with the Sudbury Wolves (2015-2020).

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

Cameron Rowe (G)

Adrien Beraldo (D)

Jaden Condotta (D)

Louka Henault (D)

Brayden Hislop (D)

Taos Jordan (D)

Cameron Supryka (D)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D)

Patrick Bajkov (F)

Christopher Brown (F)

MacAuley Carson (F)

Tyler Coffey (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Brody Crane (F)

Dalton Duhart (F)

Nathan Dunkley (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Bennett MacArthur (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Brandon Schultz (F)

Ashton Stockie (F)

