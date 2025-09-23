Maine Mariners Extend Lease with Cumberland County

Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Cumberland County have announced a five-year lease extension, keeping the Cross Insurance Arena as the home of the Mariners through the 2029-2030 season.

"Today is a landmark day for our organization as we proudly secure our home at the Cross Insurance Arena for the next five seasons," said Mariners Owner & Governor Dexter Paine. "This arena has been the heart of hockey in Portland for decades, and we are honored to keep building on that tradition. Our players, fans, and partners make this building come alive, and we can't wait to deliver even more unforgettable moments together. I want to thank the Board of Commissioners, Cross Insurance Arena Board of Trustees, and Oak View Group for their continued partnership and support as we enter this exciting new chapter."

The 2025-2026 season will be the seventh season for the Mariners ECHL franchise. The Cross Insurance Arena has been home to professional hockey since it opened in 1977, hosting the original Maine Mariners (1977-92), Portland Pirates (1993-2016), and the current Mariners (2018-present).

"Assuring the Maine Mariners will continue their success in Maine was a top priority for the Team and the County," said Cumberland County Manager Jim Gailey. "The five-year lease strengthens our collaboration and more importantly assures the dedicated fanbase quality minor league hockey for years to come."

"The Mariners have cultivated a passionate fanbase and strengthened their bond in the community since their arrival in the League in 2018," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "This lease extension furthers that commitment to Northern New England, to grow the Mariner faithful even further, and cementing the tradition of professional hockey in the market."

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.