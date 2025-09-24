K-Wings Name Sorenson & Watts to 2025-26 Hockey Ops Staff

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that Tanner Sorenson has been named the team's assistant coach, Evan Watts has been named the team's equipment manager and has solidified their Hockey Operations Staff for the 2025-26 season.

Sorenson returns to coach the K-Wings after spending the majority of his playing career (2015-17, 2018-20, 2021-22, 2023-24) with the team out of Michigan State University. The new assistant also made stops in the AHL with the Utica Comets, Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk (VHL), EHC Winterthur (SL), and the Nottingham Panthers (EIHL) during his playing career (2015-24).

"Kalamazoo is home," Sorenson said. "I'm extremely thankful for my opportunity to start my coaching career with Merrimack, and blessed to bring my family back, where we have roots, to continue my coaching career. I'm grateful to Coach Martin and ownership for trusting me with this role. Most importantly, I'm looking forward to my favorite thing in the world, helping make Wings Event Center rock long into the spring."

With Kalamazoo, the Anchorage, AK native totaled 91 goals, 137 assists and 379 penalty minutes in 310 games played. Tanner currently holds career all-time franchise marks in games played (No. 18), goals (No. 18) and points scored (No. 19).

Last season, Sorenson hung up his skates to take an assistant coaching position at Merrimack College, where he helped the Warriors earn 26 Hockey East All-Academic honors, six weekly HEA awards, and one monthly honor (Seamus Powell, Defender of the Month, January) from the league.

Watts, who grew up in Kalamazoo, comes to the K-Wings after serving as the equipment manager for the Iowa Heartlanders last season. Previously, he was the assistant equipment manager for Milwaukee (AHL) from 2022-24, and before that, he spent two seasons as equipment manager of Youngstown (USHL) from 2000-22. Watts started his career (2017-18) as an assistant under Brent Overkamp here in Kalamazoo.

"This is a dream scenario coming home to Kalamazoo," Watts said. "I can't wait to contribute to my hometown team in the best way I know how."

Watts fills the vacant role left by Austin Dykstra, who recently accepted a role with the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL) on their Equipment Staff.

Kalamazoo's Hockey Operations staff for the 2025-26 season is as follows:

Joel Martin - Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

Billy McCreary - Assistant Coach

Tanner Sorenson - Assistant Coach

Logan Thorne - Video Coach

Evan Watts - Equipment Manager

Cody Lindhorst - Athletic Trainer

Chris Cadeau - Director of Public Relations & Broadcaster

"Both Tanner and Evan bring vital experience to their roles that make the entire organization stronger," Martin said. "We're excited to develop and showcase our on-ice product together this season."

The K-Wings will continue to announce player signings weekly in the build-up to their home opener on October 18 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.







