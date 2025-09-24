Rush Announce Training Camp Schedule
Published on September 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the schedule for 2025 Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill. Training Camp is open to the public and free to attend.
Training Camp opens on Friday, October 3rd and runs through Friday, October 10th. Morning practices begin at 10:30 a.m. each day with arena doors opening at 10:15 a.m.
All Training Camp activities will take place at The Monument Ice Arena.
2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
