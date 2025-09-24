Rush Announce Training Camp Schedule

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today the schedule for 2025 Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill. Training Camp is open to the public and free to attend.

Training Camp opens on Friday, October 3rd and runs through Friday, October 10th. Morning practices begin at 10:30 a.m. each day with arena doors opening at 10:15 a.m.

All Training Camp activities will take place at The Monument Ice Arena.

